Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 144 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

