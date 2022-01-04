Minter Network Market Cap Reaches $15.19 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $8,762.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00229841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00036391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.46 or 0.08161274 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,265,232,280 coins and its circulating supply is 5,060,022,713 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

