Minter Network Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $8,762.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00229841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00036391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.46 or 0.08161274 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,265,232,280 coins and its circulating supply is 5,060,022,713 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.