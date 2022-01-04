Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 459 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.89 and its 200-day moving average is $225.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

