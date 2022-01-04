Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.08 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day moving average is $186.50. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

