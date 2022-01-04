Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.29 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

MA opened at $370.95 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.92. The company has a market capitalization of $364.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

