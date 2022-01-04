Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $631.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $641.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.93. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.