Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

