Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 225 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 36,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $183.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.