Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 457,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

