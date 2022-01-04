Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.65 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $60.65 million and $16.02 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00372020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

