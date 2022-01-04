Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 567 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

NYSE GLOB opened at $302.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $188.67 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

