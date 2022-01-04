Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

