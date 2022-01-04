Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

