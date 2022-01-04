Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 43.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

BKI stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

