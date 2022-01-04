Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 45,100 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

