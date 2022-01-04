Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $3.37 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Truist increased their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.76.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $3,231,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,284,464. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

