Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 260.1% from the November 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MKD stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28. Molecular Data has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.08% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

