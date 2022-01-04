Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 61.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.