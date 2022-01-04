Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $14.30 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

