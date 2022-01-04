Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

