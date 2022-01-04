Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $383.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.07.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

