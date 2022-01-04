Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 143,014 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 143,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,268 shares of company stock worth $12,588,191 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

