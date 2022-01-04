Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.