Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTR opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

ASTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

