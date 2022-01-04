Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,546 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

