Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of Horizon Technology Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $328.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

HRZN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

