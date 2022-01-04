Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.