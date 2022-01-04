Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.52. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $213.55 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,036 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.06, for a total transaction of $2,991,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $4,456,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,941 shares of company stock worth $62,625,110 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morningstar stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

