Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $50.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

