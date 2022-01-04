Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Financial Contrast

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and Expensify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 3.52 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Expensify N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Expensify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorsport Games.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 3 0 3.00 Expensify 0 1 5 0 2.83

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.50%. Expensify has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Expensify.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29% Expensify N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Motorsport Games beats Expensify on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

