Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 4th

Moving iMage Technologies’ (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 4th. Moving iMage Technologies had issued 4,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $12,600,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MITQ stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

