M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of M&T Bank worth $84,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

