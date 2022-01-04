MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

NSC stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

