MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

