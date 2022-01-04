MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.