Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

