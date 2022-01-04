NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NatWest Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

