Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NAVI opened at $21.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

