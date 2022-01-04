Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 5,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

