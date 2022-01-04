Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $98.67. Nelnet shares last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 35,482 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.48%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

