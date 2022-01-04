Nestree Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.73 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $21.73 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,259.21 or 1.00195333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00033467 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.27 or 0.01129049 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00026060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.