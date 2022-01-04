NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.21% of NetApp worth $41,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.