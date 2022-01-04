Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $597.37 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

