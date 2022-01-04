Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:NBXG traded down 0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 17.04. 472,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,901. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 20.76.

