NeuroChain Reaches Market Cap of $469,602.41 (NCC)

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. NeuroChain has a market cap of $469,602.41 and $2,437.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeuroChain coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NeuroChain has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NeuroChain Coin Profile

NeuroChain (NCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,240,118 coins. NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . NeuroChain’s official website is www.neurochaintech.io . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

Buying and Selling NeuroChain

