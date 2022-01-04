New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

