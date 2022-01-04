New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,144 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

