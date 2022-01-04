New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $272,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 74,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 28.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AA stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $62.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.