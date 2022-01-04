New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,681 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Vistra worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 527,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

